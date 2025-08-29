Toyota kicks off TGR eSports qualifiers

Aspiring racers now have a clear way to jump from the sofa to a real starting grid. Toyota Motor Philippines has opened the qualifiers for the 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship, with time trials running until 14 September. The series uses Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation and keeps the format simple and fast with sprint races. Winners not only take home cash and GR merchandise. They also earn a slot at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy and the right to carry the flag at the Asia Finals in Thailand later this year.

Entry rules are straightforward. Players must be Filipino citizens or permanent residents living in the country for the duration of the tournament, and those 17 and below need a guardian’s permission. You can set your lap times at home or at select Toyota GR Performance dealerships. For online attempts, you will need a PlayStation 4 or 5, an active PSN with PS Plus, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7. For on-site runs, just bring a valid government ID to a participating dealership. Registration is handled through an online form, where you can pick a schedule for your qualifier.

The path to the title is tight. The qualifiers will trim the field to the Top 40. Those drivers then face off at the quarterfinals on 11 October at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City, which should make for a noisy, real-world crowd around a virtual race. The Top 20 from there return to the same venue on 12 October for the semifinals and the national finals. It is a weekend format that rewards pace and focus under pressure.

Toyota’s sim racing program has been around since 2020 and has already shown it can be a launchpad to real competition. Past champions have crossed over to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup, where drivers race identical Vios one-make cars. That pipeline is not just a talking point. Russel Reyes and Luis Moreno, both products of the e-motorsports ladder, went on to win the Novice Class titles in 2024 and 2025. For young gamers who dream of the grid, that is proof that the route works.

Toyota says to expect the same energy at Manila Bay in October, even if the racing is virtual.

“As we conclude one racing series this year, we are thrilled to begin another one — now for sim racers! Although the racing will be virtual, the action will surely be felt, especially at the finals at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay this October. We invite everyone to participate in this very exciting opportunity to live out their racing dreams,” shared assistant vice president for Marketing Services Andy Ty.

If you are eyeing a run, start with the basics. Confirm your eligibility, decide if you are setting times at home or at a dealership, and lock in your registration. The series favors clean laps, calm hands and quick learning between sessions. With a national final on a mall stage and a chance to race abroad, the stakes are high enough to make your practice laps count.