The Gaza edit

At the Kerem Shalom crossing, trucks carry the stubborn insistence of survival. Food, water, medicine, shelter supplies. Hundreds of them. Every day rumbling across the dusty no-man’s land that separates Gaza from Israel.
By August alone, each person in Gaza could, in theory, receive 4,400 calories a day. The evidence we could witness was partial, yet it already undermined the simplest claim that nothing was reaching Gaza.
For the first time, Filipino reporters stood at the edge of Gaza, close enough to measure rumor against reality.
We witnessed how aid arrived, contrary to the story dominating world news cycles about famine, catastrophe, siege.
People prefer villains to ambiguity; in a war so complex, simplicity fits tidy in headlines.
But data exist independent of rage.
Over 100,000 trucks have crossed into Gaza since the war began. Eight out of 10 carry food.
“Hamas diverts aid,” an IDF officer said. “They loot the trucks. Profit.”
The problem is theft, a nuance predominantly ignored by the media. Instead of observation, outrage is the cheap substitute for evidence.
On 26 August, 280 trucks entered through Kerem Shalom and Zikim. More than 330 truckful of aid were collected and distributed by the UN and international NGOs.
Hundreds more still wait on the Gazan side. Fuel tankers arrived to power hospitals, water systems, refrigeration. Pallets were airdropped and coordinated with partner countries. Humanitarian personnel rotated in, out to keep it churning.
It is not a perfect story. Civilians endure, condemned to a war they did not begin nor can end.
Yet the images: The trucks, the pallets, the functioning markets carry the quiet defiance the world refuses to see in a war where emotions are lighter than proof, where a single photo of a hollow child outruns in crawlers hundreds of trucks stacked with flour.
But truth is stubborn. It waits at Kerem Shalom. At the crossings, in the numbers, in the distribution. The greater hunger is not in Gaza but in the world’s appetite for catastrophe.
If you’re willing to see, the aid is real. The danger is real. The starvation? It is, increasingly, a lie.a