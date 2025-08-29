The Gaza edit

At the Kerem Shalom crossing, trucks carry the stubborn insistence of survival. Food, water, medicine, shelter supplies. Hundreds of them. Every day rumbling across the dusty no-man’s land that separates Gaza from Israel.

By August alone, each person in Gaza could, in theory, receive 4,400 calories a day. The evidence we could witness was partial, yet it already undermined the simplest claim that nothing was reaching Gaza.

For the first time, Filipino reporters stood at the edge of Gaza, close enough to measure rumor against reality.

We witnessed how aid arrived, contrary to the story dominating world news cycles about famine, catastrophe, siege.

People prefer villains to ambiguity; in a war so complex, simplicity fits tidy in headlines.

But data exist independent of rage.