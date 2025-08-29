Lacson to PCAB: ‘Act, not just deny’ accreditation-for-sale claims

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has urged the Philippine Construction Accreditation Board (PCAB) to take concrete action amid allegations of an “accreditation for sale” scheme in infrastructure projects, rather than simply issuing denials.

Lacson said PCAB’s explanation that the alleged shortcuts-for-a-fee practice “are the work of scammers” is insufficient, especially when contractors have reportedly obtained official accreditation after allegedly paying up to P2 million.

“Instead of merely denying reports of misconduct involving what they claim to be scammers misrepresenting them, PCAB leadership should look at their own people and police their ranks,” Lacson said.

“How can they explain why certain contractors who, after coughing up at least P2 million, were actually issued accreditation by PCAB?”

Lacson also emphasized that PCAB must show through action—rather than words- that it is serious about upholding the integrity of its licensing process.

“As they say, the test of the pudding is in the eating,” he added.

PCAB, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is responsible for accrediting contractors involved in public and private construction projects.

On Thursday, the agency released a statement saying it has been “proactive” in addressing social media reports that “certain individuals and entities” are posing as insiders and offering “shortcuts” for a fee.

But Lacson is not convinced.

He pointed out that credible information from contractors indicated that the practice of paying for fast-tracked accreditation appears to be more than just a scam and may involve insiders.

He also called attention to the renewal of licenses for contractors linked to irregular projects.

During Wednesday’s Senate session, Lacson detailed how contractors described the PCAB’s alleged “shortcuts-for-a-fee” offer as a way to bypass standard procedures.

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III backed up the claims, noting that a contractor involved in a ghost project in Bulacan had its PCAB license renewed for 2025 to 2027.

Sotto further questioned how PCAB granted or renewed licenses for firms facing cases before the Court of Tax Appeals and why some Single A-accredited companies were allowed to bag large-scale infrastructure projects.

In response, Lacson challenged PCAB to collaborate with other government agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to investigate and dismantle what he described as a “collusion” behind substandard and ghost infrastructure projects.

“Dapat check and balance sa halip na collusion (There should be check and balance instead of collusion),” Lacson emphasized.