Gladys Reyes joins Star Magic

Showbiz icon Gladys Reyes is officially part of the Star Magic roster after signing her contract during ABS-CBN’s Grand Welcome to Star Magic event.

For the veteran actress, it was a moment of both gratitude and affirmation. “Masaya ako kasi answered prayer ito para sa akin bilang artista. Umaasa ako sa mas makabuluhan at mahirap na mga proyekto,” she shared.

Gladys also became emotional, adding: “Nakakaiyak ‘yung respeto at pagpapahalaga kapag nararamdaman mo pa rin ‘yun pagkalipas ng ilang taon.”

With this milestone, Reyes looks forward to taking on more meaningful roles and proving that her artistry continues to thrive.