Eric Mercado named new NBI assistant director

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Eric M. Mercado as Assistant Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Mercado, who now holds the rank of Director IV, was sworn in on Friday by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Prior to this promotion, Mercado served as the Assistant Regional Director for the NBI's National Capital Region (NCR) office. In that capacity, he was instrumental in overseeing and directing major investigations and operations within Metro Manila, the country's most populous and complex jurisdiction. His extensive experience in field operations and regional management is expected to be a major asset in his new role at the national leadership level.

Malacañang said the appointment is part of the administration’s effort to strengthen the bureau’s leadership.

The Assistant Director is tasked with helping implement the NBI’s mandate to fight high-level crimes, conduct complex investigations, and uphold the rule of law nationwide.