DTI to strengthen market access for coconut MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry has vowed to strengthen the coconut industry by finding better markets for coconut producers, as well as sellers of its by-products.

As the number one exporter of coconut in the world, the industry is expected to bear the brunt of the 19 percent tariff imposed by the United States on the Philippines, particularly on all US-bound exports.

“Although the negotiation is not yet final, the coconut industry is very important for the Philippines. Definitely, we really need to strengthen the market for the industry. They can talk to DTI, especially the coconut exporters, on how the government can help them,” said Trade Secretary Cristina Roque in an ambush interview during the 2025 Coconut Trade Fair at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Friday.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, from coconut oil exports alone, the Philippines exported $227.53 million in April 2025, an increase of 14.3 percent from $199.06 million in the same period a year ago.

Last year, coconut oil exports totaled $2.22 billion, up 88.3 percent from $1.18 billion in 2023, making the commodity one of the country’s top 10 export products.

“The coconut industry remains one of the most enduring pillars of Philippine agriculture.

For generations, this industry has provided income, food, and opportunity to millions of our countrymen. We at the DTI are here to get things done and ensure that this industry reaches greater heights. We are moving beyond raw exports and into finished, high-value products that reflect Filipino excellence and creativity,” said Secretary Roque during her speech.

“From virgin coconut oil and coconut water to nutraceuticals, skincare, and wellness products, the coconut has already found its place in the homes, diets, and lifestyles of consumers around the world. This fair proves what we have always known, that the Filipino coconut can stand proudly not only in the homes of Filipino families, but also on the shelves of global markets,” Roque emphasized.