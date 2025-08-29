Building tomorrow ‘Beyond Zero’

For generations, Toyota has been at the forefront of Philippine mobility. Its “Beyond Zero” vision, which was first introduced in 2024 and reaffirmed in 2025, envisions a future where mobility will propel progress and make it truly sustainable.

The “Beyond Zero” idea might seem quite ambitious at first glance. But at the center of it all, it is deeply human. It means jobs and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Last year, one of Toyota’s highlight achievements was the Scope 2 CO2 emissions avoidance achieved by sourcing 100 percent renewable energy for its Santa Rosa plant operations. The real power of this transition lies in what it unlocked for people and across communities.

It created a 267 percent increase in new hires. For every person who put on a Toyota uniform, there was a family that could breathe easier, bills paid on time, school fees managed, even dreams of saving for the future. Renewable energy kept machines humming, and more importantly, it helped kitchen tables stay full and families feel secure.

In 2024, TMP recorded a 95 percent increase in electrified vehicle sales, including 17 xEV Toyota and Lexus models. In addition, it presented the hydrogen Corolla Cross H2 Concept and refueling setup to government and industry partners as a glimpse of a zero-emission future.

And right now, two of the most visible stories of “Beyond Zero” are already rolling on Philippine roads.

The Corolla Cross HEV wraps hybrid technology in a familiar, spacious package. It combines fuel-efficient hybrid engineering with everyday comfort and safety, wrapped in Toyota Safety Sense for peace of mind on the road.

Side by side, the Yaris Cross HEV brings that same feel-good efficiency in a compact, stylish crossover. With thoughtful touches like multiple drive modes. From Eco to EV for quieter, emission-free driving, it gives city commuters, young professionals, and small families an affordable, intuitive taste of living cleaner without giving up convenience.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recorded its highest-ever sales at 215,756 units last year, earning its 23rd Triple Crown for topping passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and overall sales. Consolidated revenue reached P242 billion, an 8 percent growth year on year.

But what those figures demonstrate is the real meaning of “Beyond Zero.” TMP’s direct workforce and supply chain support more than 60,000 people across the country. It gives highest importance on health and safety, pays over the minimum wage, and had eight million safe man-hours in 2024 with no fatalities.

For TMP, development is measured not only by sales numbers but also by the lived improved along the way. Toyota believes that true progress is measured when business success also means better lives for its people.

TMP’s president Masando Hashimoto has been very clear when he said that “achieving zero is no longer enough. We are creating new value — building a future where each move we make is driven by the vision of leaving the world in a better state.”

That message resonates because it is backed by visible action, from renewable-powered plants to investments in local production, from cleaner cars on the road to safe, supported employees in the workplace.

The story of “Beyond Zero” reaches further than technology or targets.

It is a story of a father in Laguna who found stable work at the Santa Rosa plant. It is a story of the small business owner in Iloilo who now runs deliveries on a brand-new Next Generation Tamaraw. It is a story of commuters who can drive hybrids and know they are part of the shift toward a cleaner city.

For Filipinos, the future is rarely straightforward. Every road in the Philippines comes with challenges, but it also carries dreams.

Each journey brings the chance to build better lives, strengthen communities, and move toward a tomorrow that cares for both people and the planet — beyond zero.