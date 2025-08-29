Bangsamoro peace process faces delays, trust issues

COTABATO CITY — The Third Party Monitoring Team (TPMT) has raised concerns over the state of the Bangsamoro peace process, pointing to delays in the decommissioning of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and the effects of leadership changes within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement released 28 August, the TPMT acknowledged the substantial gains made under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) but warned that trust between the government and the MILF has weakened in recent months.

Still, the independent body expressed optimism, noting that both the Philippine government and the MILF have reaffirmed their commitment to the peace agreement.

The TPMT urged both parties to resolve lingering issues through dialogue, underscoring the need for unity and cooperation as the region prepares for its first BARMM Parliamentary Elections on 13 October — touted as a historic milestone in its political journey.