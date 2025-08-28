San Mateo LGU counters MMDA claim on waste dumping

The local government of San Mateo is refuting claims by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Don Artes and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso that it was consulted on a plan for Manila to dump garbage in the town.

Mayor Bartolome Rivera Jr. said his office received no prior notice or consultation about Manila’s plan to transfer its waste to the New San Mateo Sanitary Landfill starting Wednesday.

“We are concerned that the capacity of our landfill will be quickly filled, traffic will get worse, and the threat to the health and safety of our citizens will increase,” Rivera said in a statement.

He cited that the town’s landfill was designed as an alternative site, not to handle the high volume of waste from a major city.

Rivera said he was “saddened” that the town was not part of the planning. He said he understands the MMDA’s authority but believes any directives must align with the constitution and environmental laws.

He also called on the MMDA to reconsider its decision and hold a formal discussion to address potential issues like traffic management and public health.

The MMDA, however, maintained that the city was properly informed.

Artes said the San Mateo landfill, which has been operational since 2011, has an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Rizal provincial government.

He added that Metro Manila has long used the facility, and the current plan only involves an additional volume of waste from Manila.

“To set the records straight, everyone was informed by MMDA, and the City of Manila was properly coordinated with regarding the additional volume of waste being brought to the San Mateo landfill, which is within its capacity and has the necessary approvals,” Artes said.

Domagoso, on the other hand, backed the MMDA chairperson, saying there was no issue of being caught off guard.

“We were properly informed. The City of Manila was coordinated with,” Domagoso said.

Artes added that he had already spoken with local officials, including the barangay captain, and plans to coordinate with Rizal Governor Rebecca Ynares as he assured the public that the waste management situation is being handled to avoid a crisis following the closure of the Navotas sanitary landfill.