Making a buzz

NEW YORK (AFP) — Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the third round of the US Open with a blistering straight-sets victory on Wednesday as Novak Djokovic overcame an eaarly scare to advance.

Alcaraz, who could meet Djokovic in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows if the draw follows the seedings, blew away Italy’s Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in just one hour 36 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium main court.

The 22-year-old Spanish second seed unfurled a stream of 32 winners in a dominant display against the 65th-ranked Bellucci, whose best performance in a Grand Slam came with a run to the third round at Wimbledon earlier this year.

“I played great to be honest, from the beginning until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, who will face another Italian, 32nd seed Luciano Darderi, in the next round.

“The less time I spend on court the better for me, to go to bed early,” he added.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Serbian legend Djokovic kept his dream of a record 25th Grand Slam singles title alive after a four-set defeat of American qualifier Zachary Svajda.

Djokovic though was forced to dig deep after losing the first set before claiming a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win.

Djokovic, 38, said that while not at his best, he is hoping to play himself into form as the tournament progresses.

“That’s what I’m hoping, the deeper I go into the tournament the better I feel about my game,” he said.

“Obviously a bit different for me the last couple of years body-wise. I get the wear and tear quicker than I used to do.”

Djokovic’s victory sees him into the third round at the US Open for a record-equalling 19th time, where he will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who defeated Argentina’s Francisco Comesana 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (7/4).

Norrie is one of only two British men left in the draw after fifth-seeded compatriot Jack Draper withdrew due to injury earlier Wednesday.

The withdrawal of Draper clears Jannik Sinner’s path towards defending his title. Sinner was due to face Draper in the quarter-finals.

In other men’s action on Wednesday, Norwegian 12th seed Casper Ruud, the 2022 US Open finalist, exited to Belgium’s Raphael Collignon, losing 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz advanced safely, beating South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 6-4, while American compatriot Frances Tiafoe, seeded 17, also progressed with a four-set defeat of qualifier Martin Damm. Tiafoe won 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5.

In the women’s draw, meanwhile, Latvian 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko was upset 7-5, 6-1 by Taylor Townsend before unleashing a furious on-court tirade at the American.

Townsend later revealed Ostapenko accused her of lacking “class” during her rant.

“She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US,” Townsend said. “It was unfortunate, but, you know, it’s something I can put on my Tiktok.”

Ostapenko later said on Instagram she had been angered by Townsend’s failure to acknowledge a net cord in her favor during the match.

In other matches on Wednesday, Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her solid start to the tournament after dispatching Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Tjen had become the first Indonesian player to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam in 21 years and followed that up with a first round upset of 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova.