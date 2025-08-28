Lifestyle check? Why not? Say House solons

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday expressed willingness to undergo a lifestyle check amid the ongoing investigation into the anomalies in the multi-billion-peso flood control projects, which they are accused of being heavily involved in.

The order was handed down by President Marcos Jr. earlier this week in an effort to identify the crooks in the government behind botched P545-billion flood control projects. The lifestyle check will start with the Department of Public Works and Highways’ officials, who are in hot water over allegations of substandard and “ghost” flood control projects.

House Infrastructure Committee co-chair Terry Ridon, who will lead the probe into the flood control fiasco in the lower chamber, said he is willing to be subjected to a lifestyle check, but insisted that such a move must be all-encompassing, covering all branches of government, including the judiciary.

“There’s no problem with having a lifestyle check on members of Congress, even the judiciary, because, of course, it really needs to be all-encompassing,” Ridon said in Filipino in a briefing. “The requirement for government officials and employees is for us to lead modest lives.”

Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. concurred with Ridon, saying Congress should not be singled out, given that the objective is to purge alleged systemic corruption.

“If the President wants to start with the DPWH, well, [that’s] good. But it should include [apply] to all, including the judiciary,” the solon said in the same briefing.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Manila Rep. Joel Chua are one with their colleagues, asserting that lifestyle checks for members of Congress should be enforced together with the publication of Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

“This will at least give the public the impression that this administration is serious in its fight against corruption and that there is no sacred cow, even up to the higher echelon of our society,” Chua told Daily Tribune. “The publication of the SALN of all public officials should be included for purposes of transparency.”

Marcos ordered to scrutinize the way of living of public officials, possibly involved flood control corruption scheme after several DPWH contractors were flagged for flaunting their lavish lifestyle, including owning luxury cars. Children and relatives of public officials are also being subject to intense scrutiny on social media for their luxurious lifestyles.

This further fuels speculations that legislators may be in cahoots with DPWH district engineers and contractors to defraud the government and embezzle billions of public funds intended for flood control projects.

Public officials, employees, and their families are prohibited from engaging in extravagant lifestyles as they are required to lead modest lives under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713).

SALN

The issue of flashy display of wealth has sparked calls for politicians to disclose their SALNs, particularly those being implicated in the flood control scandal.

According to Ridon, there’s no need to pass a new bill for the mandatory disclosure of SALN because there is already an existing law that mandates such, which the Ombudsman just needs to enforce.

RA 6713 also obliges public officials and employees to file their SALN 30 days after assuming office; on or before 30 April annually; and within 30 days after separation from service.

They are required to declare in their SALN the cost of acquisition of their real and personal properties, other assets (cash and investment), liabilities, and all business interests and financial connections.

“I don’t think we need a new bill for that. I think the new Ombudsman should be asked: What is his plan regarding these SALN disclosures that are actually being submitted to his office?” Ridon asked. “The Ombudsman is free to do their job. If they think this can be a subject of a lifestyle check or further investigation relating to unexplained wealth, they are free to do it.”

Former ombudsman Samuel Martires, however, said the Ombudsman cannot conduct a lifestyle check of their own volition without a complaint for ill-gotten wealth against those suspected of having been involved in the flood control anomalies.

Martires narrated that only a complaint can trigger a review of the lifestyle of the public officials, unless Marcos explicitly identifies the legislators and DPWH officials involved in the scheme.

“The Ombudsman can conduct [lifestyle check] as long as he identifies the individuals involved,” Martires told Daily Tribune. “He just has to name names, and probably the Ombudsman can conduct a motu proprio into ill-gotten wealth. Correspondingly, it will conduct a lifestyle check.”

High-ranking officials, such as the president and vice president, file their SALN with the Ombudsman. However, public access to SALN has been restricted during the Duterte administration pursuant to Martires’ order.