JICA visit MMSP

(August 28 2025) JICA Parliamentary League, Ms. OBUCHI Yuko, Chairperson, Member of the House of Representatives, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. NAKATANI Shinichi, Chief Secretary, Member of the House of Representatives, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Ms. SUZUKI Takako, Acting Chief Secretary. Member of the House of Representatives. Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. EJIMA Kiyoshi, Manager, Member of the House of Councilors, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. TAKEUCHI Yuzuru, Advisor, Member of the House of Representatives, Komeito, Ms. KANEKO Emi. Deputy Chairperson, Member of the House of Representatives, The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. SAKURAI Shu, Member of the House of Representatives. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya, Mr. BABA Takashi, Chief Representative. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), visited Inspect the 2871.6 meters tunnel length of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Construction Site at Camp Aguinaldo Station in Quezon City on Thursday August 28 2025. Photo/Analy Labor











