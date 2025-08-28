JICA action project Navotas

(August 28 2025) JICA Parliamentary League, Ms. OBUCHI Yuko, Chairperson, Member of the House of Representatives, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. NAKATANI Shinichi, Chief Secretary, Member of the House of Representatives, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Ms. SUZUKI Takako, Acting Chief Secretary. Member of the House of Representatives. Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. EJIMA Kiyoshi, Manager, Member of the House of Councilors, Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. TAKEUCHI Yuzuru, Advisor, Member of the House of Representatives, Komeito, Ms. KANEKO Emi. Deputy Chairperson, Member of the House of Representatives, The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Mr. SAKURAI Shu, Member of the House of Representatives. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya, Mr. BABA Takashi, Chief Representative. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Navotas Mayor John Reynald Tiangco, visit the Action's Community projects in Navotas on Thursday August 28 2025. A "JICA action community project" likely refers to projects implemented under JICA's Grassroots Cooperation Program, which supports local initiatives and organizations like ACTION (A Child's Trust Is Ours To Nurture) to address community needs. Recent examples include a project to improve childcare standards through training for social workers and house parents and a 2025 initiative to develop a community-level juvenile intervention system for vulnerable children in the Philippines. Analy Labor











