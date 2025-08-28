Duplantis, Olyslagers sparkle in ‘Diamond’

ZURICH, Switzerland (AFP) — Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Australian Nicola Olyslagers sealed wins in the Diamond League finals in a high-octane “city event” in downtown Zurich on Wednesday.

Duplantis, fresh from setting a 13th world record of 6.29 meters in Budapest earlier this month, was competing in one of six field disciplines held at Zurich’s Sechselautenplatz, directly in front of the city’s iconic opera house.

The US-born Swede had described the pole vault as a “beautiful circus act” and the street feel to the event certainly led to a visceral ambiance that left the temporary stands shaking amid stomping feet and raucous, choreographed cheers.

“It was really cool, really amazing, I loved the atmosphere,” Duplantis said.

“I’ve never done a street meet here. Compared to the stadium, it’s kind of the same but different. I like it, I think it’s super cool to be up and close to everybody.”

Duplantis ran out the winner in 6.0m over Greek rival Emmanouil Karalis in the perfect tonic before the 13 to 21 September World Championships in Tokyo.

The field of six was quickly cut, American Sam Hendricks, Dutchman Menno Vloon, Australian Kurtis Marschall and French veteran Renaud Lavillenie all falling by the wayside.

Just Duplantis and Karalis cleared 5.90 as the bar was raised to 6.0m.

Karalis failed in his first bid at the that mark, but Duplantis sailed over. A second failure and the pressure mounted on the Greek.

In front of a rowdy crowd of 5,000 and with “Zorba’s Dance” booming out over the tannoy, Karalis went clear to ensure the competition continued.

The bar went up to 6.10m, but it proved too high on the night for both athletes, Duplantis winning on countback.

Ukraine’s Olympic champion and world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh renewed her rivalry with two-time world indoor champion Olyslagers in the women’s high jump.