Congress takes up PBBM on wealth test

Members of the House of Representatives are willing to undergo a lifestyle check, as requested by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., amid the ongoing investigation into anomalies in the multi-billion-peso flood control projects in which they are accused of being heavily involved.

The order was handed down by President Marcos earlier this week in an effort to identify the individuals in the government responsible for the botched flood control projects.

The lifestyle check will begin with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, who are currently embroiled in allegations of substandard and “ghost” flood control projects.

House infrastructure committee co-chairperson Terry Ridon, who will lead the probe into the flood control fiasco in the lower chamber, said he is willing to undergo a lifestyle check, but insisted that such a move must be all-encompassing, covering all branches of government, including the judiciary.

“There’s no problem with having a lifestyle check on members of Congress, even the judiciary, because, of course, it really needs to be all-encompassing,” Ridon said in Filipino in a briefing.

“The requirement for government officials and employees is for us to lead modest lives.”

Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. concurred with Ridon, saying that Congress should not be singled out, given that the objective is to purge systemic corruption.

“If the President wants to start with the DPWH, well, good. But it should include all, including the judiciary,” the solon said.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Manila Rep. Joel Chua agreed, asserting that lifestyle checks for members of Congress should be enforced in conjunction with the publication of their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

“This will at least give the public the impression that this administration is serious in its fight against corruption and that there are no sacred cows, even up to the higher echelons of our society,” Chua told Daily Tribune.

SALN must be disclosed

The issue of the flashy display of wealth has sparked calls for politicians to disclose their SALNs, particularly those implicated in the flood control scandal.

According to Ridon, there’s no need to pass a new bill for the mandatory disclosure of SALNs, as an existing law mandates such disclosure, and the Ombudsman needs to enforce it.

RA 6713 also obliges public officials and employees to file their SALN 30 days after assuming office; on or before 30 April annually; and within 30 days after separation from the service.

They are required to declare in their SALN the cost of acquisition of their real and personal properties, other assets (including cash and investments), liabilities, and all business interests and financial connections.

“I don’t think we need a new bill for that. I think the new Ombudsman should be asked his plan regarding these SALN disclosures that are actually being submitted to his office,” Ridon said.

“The Ombudsman is free to do their job. If they think this can be the subject of a lifestyle check or further investigation relating to unexplained wealth, they are free to do it.”

Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, said she fully supports the order of Marcos that all government officials should undergo a lifestyle check.

Duterte, however, stressed that the lifestyle checks should include appointed government officials.

“Yes, that’s how it should be. And not only the elected public officials, but also the appointed ones. It’s not just about what is on the surface, what we see written in the SALN,” she said in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.