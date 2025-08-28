Ahunan Power, Prime Infra launch reforestation drive in Laguna

Ahunan Power Inc., in partnership with Prime Infra Foundation and nature-based solutions firm Prime Terra, has rolled out a green initiative in Laguna aimed at promoting environmental sustainability while strengthening ties with local communities.

On 22 August, more than 2,500 saplings of both fruit-bearing and forest trees were delivered to Barangay Natividad, Pangil, Laguna. The plants were placed in a temporary nursery that will serve as a staging area for upcoming socio-environmental activities, including tree planting.

“Aligned with our commitment to protecting the environment, these initial saplings are part of a broader initiative to reforest areas across the country. Our reforestation efforts help sequester carbon, reduce emissions, and contribute to cleaner, healthier air for all Filipinos,” Prime Infra said in a statement.

The first batch of saplings will undergo an adaptive process to acclimatize to their new environment before being transferred for reforestation. Setting up the staging area marks the initial step toward establishing a permanent nursery capable of producing over 200,000 seedlings annually.

Ahunan Power said it plans to ramp up sapling production in the coming years to support reforestation goals and enhance environmental stewardship in partnership with local communities.

“This initiative also allows us to strengthen collaboration with the community by engaging people’s organizations, farmers, and other local stakeholders,” the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Infra, said.

The activity forms part of the “Tayo Na Pakil” program, launched by Ahunan and Prime Infra Foundation in 2022, which implements community-centered initiatives promoting inclusive growth for Pakil, Laguna, alongside the 1,400MW Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Project.