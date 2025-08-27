VICT secures new 4-year enterprise agreement with unions

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), the Australian cargo-handling subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has signed a new four-year enterprise agreement with its local unions, covering all operations through March 2029.

The agreement, reached without any disruption to operations, underscores the strong partnership between VICT and its workforce, while providing a stable platform for future growth.

“This outcome demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively with our people and unions. This agreement not only delivers meaningful benefits for employees, but also provides VICT with the flexibility needed to service our customers and meet the evolving industry demands,” said VICT Chief Executive Officer Bruno Porchietto.

Key features of the agreement include enhanced benefits and conditions for employees, greater flexibility to align with customer and industry requirements, and a secure industrial relations framework to support growth and innovation.

The new agreement ensures operational stability while strengthening VICT’s ability to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient container-handling services. It also provides employees with improved security and benefits, giving both the workforce and the company a foundation to meet the demands of a competitive supply chain environment.