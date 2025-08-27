Say cheese!

Since she was small, Karla Reyes has always had this special fascination for cheeses, inspired by her grandfather, whom she grew up with. She loved cheese and would have some after every meal. She enjoyed both imported cheeses and local ones such as kesong puti.

“I used to play with his tete de moine girole, which was displayed in his office. I called it the ‘wind wind’ cheese,” says Karla, the brains behind La Petite Fromagerie, a business that has everything to do with cheeses.

No wonder that when she grew up, Karla would put up a cheese business that would allow her to get creative with her cheeses. This, despite already being busy with the family business that was nurtured with love by her mom, The Plaza Inc., which is most famous for its hams and catering services.

The truth is that it was her mom, Millie Reyes, who “started” it all for her in La Petite Fromagerie. It was her mom’s birthday in 2016, and Karla just came home from culinary school in New York. Her mom wanted a big buffet of cheese on her birthday, and Karla cheerfully arranged it for her, complete with a half wheel raclette station. It turned out to be a hit and two of her mom’s friends booked her for the following weekend, so it became an instant business for her.

La Petite Fromagerie started as a cheese catering company offering assorted cheese buffets, raclette stations and fondue bars for events and small gatherings. But when the pandemic hit, Karla was forced to shift business directions, leaning more on the retail and B2B (business to business) side.