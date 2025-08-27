Missing sabungeros case enters critical phase

The investigation into the disappearance of dozens of sabungeros or cockfight gamers has entered a critical phase, with the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice (DoJ) confirming Wednesday that the case will now proceed to a preliminary investigation.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said the designated panel overseeing the case will issue subpoenas to the parties concerned once the full case records are received.

“The evaluation of the cases pertaining to the missing sabungeros has been completed and it will now be subjected to a preliminary investigation,” Fadullon said.

“Subject to the receipt by the panel of the records, subpoenas will be issued for the conduct of the preliminary investigation on dates to be determined by the panel,” he added.

Fadullon did not specify when the hearings would begin and declined to confirm if prominent businessman Atong Ang would be required to appear, citing the independence of the investigative panel.

“No details can be released just yet in deference to the panel that will conduct the investigation,” he said.

The case has drawn public attention following startling claims by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, a former security guard, who alleged the sabungeros were abducted, killed, and disposed of in Taal Lake.

Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto were implicated by Patidongan, an accusation both have firmly denied. Human skeletal remains have been recovered from Taal Lake, including a skull with upper teeth, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed were undergoing forensic examination to determine their identities.

The controversy deepened with the suspension of 12 police officers following administrative charges filed by the National Police Commission.

Lawmakers convened a briefing Wednesday, 27 August, to update the public and the victims’ families on the progress of the investigation and address lingering questions about the alleged abductions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the government’s commitment to justice, saying no individual, regardless of status or influence, is above the law.

The DoJ assured the public the investigation will proceed following proper legal protocols to ensure that all respondents shall have the opportunity to present their side.