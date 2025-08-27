DoH head not suspended — Palace

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa has not been suspended, a Palace official said Wednesday, debunking earlier reports about the Department of Health (DoH) chief’s status.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the information, telling reporters there was “no suspension of Sec. Ted as of now.”

Castro said the information was verified with the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary.

The clarification came after reports surfaced that Herbosa was under preventive suspension and faced possible replacement amid mounting controversies.

The DoH had remained silent on the issue, with spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo stating only that Herbosa was at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Herbosa, who submitted his courtesy resignation in June during a broad Cabinet reorganization, had it previously declined. However, subsequent controversies are being cited as potential grounds for his rumored suspension.

Critics also flagged the health chief’s frequent overseas trips, though his camp has defended them as necessary to secure international grants and medical supplies.