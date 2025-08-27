ACEN unit builds P34.5-B wind farm

GigaWind4 Inc., a subsidiary of Ayala-led ACEN Corp., is setting aside P34.5 billion to build the 247-megawatt (MW) Banahaw Wind Power Project in Tayabas City, Quezon.

In its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, GigaWind4 said that the onshore wind facility will span 4,536 hectares, covering the barangays of Alitao, Anos, Baguio, Bukal Ibaba, Bukal Ilaya, Calantas, Calumpang, Gibanga, Ipilan and Malaoa.

It will consist of 38 wind turbine generators, each rated at 6.5 MW, along with a 36-kilometer network of access roads, a substation, and other permanent and temporary support facilities.

“The proposal for the 247 MW Banahaw Wind Power Project represents a substantial stride towards meeting national objectives and satisfying the nation’s rising demand for clean energy,” GigaWind4 said.

“The Banahaw Wind Power Project is not only a significant endeavor in advancing renewable energy, but it also holds great potential to address regional needs and bring about positive socio-economic changes,” it added.

Construction underway

GigaWind4 stated that the project development, anticipated to take approximately two to three years before commissioning, is expected to commence once the company has secured all requirements. The company has already completed wind resource measurements in the area.

The project is expected to benefit host communities through job opportunities, local revenue generation, and community development programs, while also supplying clean power to the Luzon grid, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and expanding ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio.

It also supports the Department of Energy’s renewable energy targets of 35 percent in the power mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. It will contribute to the region’s growing role as a hub for power generation in the country.