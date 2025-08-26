World Skills ASEAN Manila 2025 inspires youth across Southeast Asia

Skilled workers from the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) competed at World Skills ASEAN Manila 2025 in fields such as robotics, cybersecurity, hairdressing, graphic arts, and fashion design at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on 26 August 2025. The competition aims to promote and raise standards in the ASEAN region to an international level, as well as to motivate youth to develop their skills and knowledge. Photograph by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE











