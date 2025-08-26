Wanted BIFF member nabbed

Kadayangan, Cotabato — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested an alleged member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) last Thursday in Barangay Malingao.

The suspect — identified as alias Maro — was arrested by a joint team from the CIDG Maguindanao Provincial Field Unit, the PNP Special Action Force, the Mindanao Area Police Intelligence Office and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

He was wanted on warrants for murder, for which no bail was recommended, and attempted murder, with a recommended bail of P120,000.

The warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 28, in Midsayap. Maro is listed as the ninth most wanted person by Police Regional Office 12.

According to authorities, Maro, a member of the BIFF’s Bungos Faction, and 11 other armed men allegedly attacked and killed a community elder, Tiyo Takuranga Egap, in Barangay Tumbras on 30 April 2019.

During the arrest, police found a .45-caliber pistol, a steel magazine, six rounds of live ammunition and several cell phones.