PHirst makes P5.3-B Mindanao debut

PHirst Park Homes, Century Properties Group’s first-home brand backed by the Antonio family, stakes its claim in Mindanao with the General Santos launch.

In a stock exchange report on Tuesday, the company said the planned 25-hectare community, valued at P5.3 billion, will roll out over 2,000 move-in-ready homes to offer affordable housing for the region’s growing families.

Strategically located in Brgy. Baluan, along the Sarangani-Davao del Sur Coastal Road, the master-planned community features move-in-ready homes designed for growing families.

Two house models will be offered: the Amani townhouse, with 36 square meters (sqm) floor area on lots of 44-60.5 sqm priced between P1.8 and P2.1 million, and the Dua single-attached unit, with 48 sqm floor area on 77 sqm lots starting at P2.8 million.

“PHirst’s expansion in Mindanao, through PHirst Park Homes Gen San, directly reflects our unwavering vision to empower Filipino families with access to quality homes,” PHirst President and CEO Ricky M. Celis said.

“We see this as more than just an investment – it’s a real opportunity to help shape the future of a dynamic, emerging frontier.”

PHirst’s move into Mindanao follows its first regional expansion in 2023 with PHirst Park Homes Bacolod in the Visayas, a 16-hectare development delivering nearly 1,500 homes. The company said the project is on track to turn over its first batch of homes within the month.

Currently, PHirst operates 31 active projects across Luzon and Visayas, including locations in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, and Bacolod City.