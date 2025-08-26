MPower drives peninsula manila’s green leap

MPower, the retail electricity arm of Meralco, is powering The Peninsula Manila’s shift to renewable energy, making the five-star hotel the second in Southeast Asia and fourth globally within the hospitality group to go green.

“By uniting, we are enabling cleaner, more efficient energy solutions that reduce carbon footprint and contribute to the global fight against climate change,” The Peninsula Manila Hotel Director Kevin Tsang said on Tuesday.

“Our partnership serves as a benchmark for responsible business practices and inspires others to pursue a greener world for our future generations.”

For MPower, the deal builds on its 12-year partnership with the hotel.

“Our more than a decade of partnership stands as a testament to shared vision and service excellence. It even grows stronger with a renewable energy supply commitment,” MPower Head Redel Domingo said.

“We are shaping the present with purpose and now we move forward with confidence and unity towards sustainable progress.”

The transition supports The Peninsula Manila’s Sustainable Luxury Vision 2030, which targets energy, water, and food efficiency while addressing climate and social challenges.

MPower, on the other hand, pushes customer choice through cost-competitive supply and helps businesses move toward greener, more efficient operations.