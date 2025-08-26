Hit-and-run suspect arrested within 24 hours

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting Director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio announced Tuesday the arrest of alias “Symon,” 26, a resident of Rodriguez, Rizal, linked to a fatal hit-and-run incident. The arrest was made in less than 24 hours following a swift operation by the District Traffic Enforcement Unit (DTEU).

DTEU chief P/Lt. Col. Josef Geoffrey Lyndon Lim said that at around 3:20 PM on 20 August, the victim was crossing Belfast Avenue in front of Hanging Gardens, Brgy. Pasong Putik, Quezon City, when he was struck by a 22-wheeler truck. The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Novaliches District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The suspect fled toward Mindanao Avenue Extension.

Acting quickly, DTEU operatives, using CCTV footage, traced the vehicle. Verification with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) revealed the truck was registered under a certain “Leopoldo.” With the owner’s cooperation, DTEU personnel arrested the suspect and recovered the Shacman Tractor Head Crane Truck at 4:00 PM on 21 August 2025, at HandyLeo Trucking Company in Brgy. Mayamot, Antipolo City.

Further checks through the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system showed that the accused had prior cases for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, violation of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, violation of the Quarantine Act of 2004 in March 2020, and reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property in December 2021.

On 22 August 2025, a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide was filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“The QCPD extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We assure the public that those who disregard traffic laws and cause harm will be held fully accountable. We also remind all motorists to thoroughly inspect their vehicles following the BLOWBAGETS safety checklist before travelling, especially when operating heavy vehicles," Silvio said.