DoH logs 2% dengue case increase

The Department of Health (DoH) logged 15,161 dengue cases from 20 July to 2 August — two percent higher compared to the 14,909 cases recorded from 6 July to 19 July, the week before typhoons “Crising,” “Dante” and “Emong.”

In a statement, the Health department assured the public that it will remain on alert, especially since the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the possibility of rain in the coming days due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The agency also reminded the public to keep their surroundings clean and to continue to clean, drain, dry, and cover objects that can store water, which can be used as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

It also assured that dengue fast lanes remain open in DoH hospitals to quickly respond to patients.

The DoH encouraged the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever for two days, rash, dizziness, vomiting, as well as body, muscle and eye pain.