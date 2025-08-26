C. Luzon classes suspended as LPA looms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Classes at all levels and some government work have been suspended in several provinces of Central Luzon on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy rainfall from a low-pressure area.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the suspension of classes and government work in Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Pampanga to prioritize public safety.

Bataan and Zambales also implemented localized suspensions as determined by their respective local chief executives.

In the City of San Fernando, Mayor Vilma Caluag said government services would be suspended, but essential functions such as health services and disaster response would continue.

Caluag advised residents to take precautions during the inclement weather.