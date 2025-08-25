Tanduay H1 income climbs to record P1.36B

Tanduay Distillers Inc. (TDI), the liquor and spirits arm of LT Group Inc. (LTG), poured in record gains in the first half of 2025, nearly doubling its net income to P1.36 billion from P712 million a year earlier, fueled by higher revenues, wider margins and tighter cost controls.

The company said Sunday that revenues rose four percent to P15.25 billion from P14.63 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher liquor selling prices.

Cost of sales was steady at P12.62 billion, lifting gross profit margin to 17 percent from 14 percent. Operating expenses fell to P886 million from P1.06 billion in 2024 due to lower advertising, promotion and other costs.

Tanduay expanded its nationwide share of the distilled spirits market to 38 percent, from 33 percent a year earlier, with dominance in the Visayas at 68.3 percent and in Mindanao at 81 percent.

Tanduay brand reflected

“This milestone reflects the strength of the Tanduay brand and the loyalty of our consumers across the country,” TDI president and CEO Lucio Tan III said.

“By focusing on operational efficiency and brand building, we are well-positioned to sustain our leadership in the liquor industry and pursue further growth in both domestic and international markets.”

TDI’s strong performance lifted parent firm LT Group’s consolidated earnings to P14.97 billion in the first half, up 17 percent from last year. LTG described this as its second-best first-half and second-quarter showing since its follow-on public offering.

From its roots in Manila in 1854, TDI has grown into a global powerhouse. For at least eight consecutive years, it has held the title of the world’s top rum by volume, according to Drinks International’s Millionaires’ Club report. In 2024, it sold 23.8 million cases — outpacing rivals Bacardi’s 19.7 million and Captain Morgan’s 11.5 million.

Beyond the Philippines, TDI is also present in North America, Europe, Asia and other markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Singapore, the UAE and Peru.