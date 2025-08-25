Sarines twins chase Phl golf history

DAVAO CITY — It’s not often that sisters get the chance to battle each other for one of Philippine golf’s most prestigious titles.

But twins Lisa and Mona Sarines are looking to rewrite the history books this week as they tee off in the Philippine Amateur Championships at the Apo Golf and Country Club starting Wednesday.

The women’s field may be small at just 11 players, but it’s packed with junior talent, with the Sarines siblings among the clear favorites to reach the 36-hole final. Both have been fixtures on the Junior PGT series, steadily building their resumes with wins and podium finishes.

This week, they hope to take things a step further — by becoming the first sisters to face off for the national crown.

Still, their road is anything but easy. Waiting in the wings is national training pool member Nicole Gan, who’s quietly eager to spring an upset.

A Grade 9 student at Immaculate Conception Academy, Gan faces her own challenge: She’s flying in only Tuesday evening, leaving her with no chance to test the course in a practice round.

Other names to watch include Crista Minoza, Precious Zaragosa, and Johanna Blair Uyking, all capable of making deep runs. The youngest in the group, 11-year-old Athena Batican, adds another layer of intrigue as she tries to punch above her weight against the veterans.

On the men’s side, it’s shaping up to be a wide-open race.

The 42-man field blends national pool standouts with rising juniors and seasoned club champions. Among the favorites are Rolando Bregente, Edison Tabalin, Chris Remata and Bobe Salahog, but the junior ranks are well-represented by Vito Sarines, Apollo Batican, Zianbeau Thurs Edoc, David Teves, Alexis Nailga, AJ Wacan and Zachary Villaroman.

Adding depth to the mix are Wack Wack club champion Perry Josef Bucay, Santino Laurel and Jacob Rolida, while the field’s most experienced campaigner, 62-year-old former pro Joel Yamyamin, brings a throwback flavor to the competition.

Even Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan is teeing it up, proving the event draws contenders from all corners of the sport.

The format ensures drama: After 36 holes of stroke play, the top 16 men and top 8 women advance to match play beginning Friday. From there, it’s head-to-head golf until the champions are crowned.

The five-day tournament is organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines under president Martin Lorenzo, continuing its push to spotlight young talent while keeping the country’s golf tradition alive.

For the Sarines twins, though, this is more than just another junior event. It’s a chance to etch their names — together — into Philippine amateur golf history.