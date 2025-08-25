Love a pet, care for the planet

There are so many small changes we can make in our own little ways that we hope would lead to a better planet for us to live in.
Have you ever heard about Sustainable Pet Care? So, whether you’re seasoned in the art of caring for furry companions, or you’re taking the first steps to becoming a pet owner, here are some tips to help you minimize your pets’ environmental pawprint.
Our pets are more than just pets — they are part of the family. And in the same way we try to live more sustainably for the sake of our planet, our furry companions or fur babies deserve the same thoughtful care. The good thing is that going green doesn’t mean compromising on quality or convenience — especially with pet essentials.
Sustainable pet care means choosing products and developing habits that reduce environmental impact. These include feeding pets organic food, opting for biodegradable waste bags, using grooming products made with natural ingredients, or selecting toys and accessories made from recycled or eco-friendly materials. It’s about making conscious choices — one paw print at a time.
Pet Express which is also available in select SM Stores is stepping up to support sustainable pet care with a wide selection of eco-friendly options that carry the Green Finds badge. It has natural grooming products that are gentle on your pets and kind to the earth. Check out the Bamboo Ball Pin Brush that is 100 percent eco-friendly and is made of natural bamboo wood.
Let your fur babies try organic and grain-free pet food choices that are healthier and more responsibly sourced. The Aozi brand of pet food is made of pure natural organic ingredients and it comes in different flavors like beef, lamb, beef and liver, chicken and liver, chicken and lamb and liver.
If you happen to be in SM Aura, drop by Pet Express and check out the Treatos by the Gram section. It’s a treat bar where customers can mix and match treats from Joey’s Treatos, which are dehydrated pet treats.
Fur parents also need to be responsible for cleaning up after their fur babies. Signature 7 Tofu Green Tea Cat Litter is an eco-friendly cat litter together with M-Pets Bamboo Cat Litter, which is made of 100 percent eco-friendly and natural bamboo wood. Earth Rated biodegradable bags which are either unscented or come in lavender scent are made from 65 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic.
Adopting sustainable pet care isn’t about perfection — it’s about progress. Each small step, whether it’s switching to a bamboo pet brush or choosing treats with minimal packaging, adds up to a meaningful impact.
So, go ahead, make a change for the planet. Your fur babies will also thank you for it.