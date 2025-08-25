Daytime skincare tips to glow like Miss Grand Philippines

Newly-crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025 Emma Tiglao was also declared the winner of the Face of Marinova 2025 special award. Apart from receiving a roundtrip ticket to Australia, P100,000 cash gift and one-year supply of Marinova products, she will also be the brand’s newest ambassador.

The Australian skincare brand also shares some daytime skincare to glow like a beauty queen using their products, which is formulated with advanced Nano + Swiss technology:

1. Instant brightening with foam wash. Start your morning with Marinova’s gentle Revitalizing Foam Wash to wash away dirt and oils. It leaves your skin fresh, brightened and ready for the day!

2. Cleanse away impurities. Boost your radiance with Hydra probiotic cleanser! Packed with powerful antioxidants, it helps cleanse dirt, oil and other impurities in your skin and reduces dark spots for a flawless complexion.

3. Hydrate and lock in moisture. Keep your skin hydrated with our lightweight Serum Foundation. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides lasting hydration without feeling heavy and extra sun protection factor (SPF).

4. Protect with sunscreen. Never leave the house without SPF 30 Ultra Defense Sunscreen. Shield your skin from harmful UV rays while keeping it smooth and youthful!