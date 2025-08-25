Bugoy Drilon fulfills 17-year promise with new family home

Seventeen years after his rise to fame on Pinoy Dream Academy, singer Bugoy Drilon is celebrating a milestone that goes beyond music — finally giving his family the home he promised.

On Facebook, Bugoy shared that before joining the talent search, he vowed to his mother that if he ever won, he would gift her with the house she deserved. “Hindi man agad natupad, inabot ng 17 taon bago ko tuluyang naipon at naibigay ito sa kanila,” he wrote, adding that the joy comes not from the house itself but from fulfilling a promise made long ago.

Now a seasoned artist with countless performances and hit songs to his name, Bugoy expressed his gratitude for the journey that made this dream possible. “Maraming salamat, Lord, sa lahat ng biyayang dumating sa buhay ko. Forever grateful,” he said.

For Bugoy, the new home stands as a symbol of perseverance, hard work, and a son’s enduring love for his family.