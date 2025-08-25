SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SHOW

A fulfilled promise

Singer Bugoy Drilon and his mom.
Singer Bugoy Drilon and his mom. Photograph courtesy of IG/Bugoy Drilon
Published on

Pinoy Dream Academy season two second Big Dreamer Bugoy Drilon took all of 17 years to fulfill a promise he made to his mom -- to buy her a household and lot.

Excitedly, Drilon, in his Facebook page, posted four photos of the house he promised his mom.

"Before I joined Pinoy Dream Academy, I promised my Mama that in case I won, I would give her the house she deserves," Drilon wrote in his caption.

The house Bugoy promised his mom.
The house Bugoy promised his mom. Photograph courtesy of IG/Bugoy Drilon
A dream come true for the Drilon family.
A dream come true for the Drilon family. Photograph courtesy of IG/Bugoy Drilon

But it wasn't easily fulfilled as it took him all of 17 years before he gave his mom a brand new home.

"It's heartwarming not because of the house, but I was able to fulfill one of my promises," he added.

With this, he expressed gratitude to the Lord and to the two engineers who help him build his house.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph