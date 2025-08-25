A fulfilled promise

Pinoy Dream Academy season two second Big Dreamer Bugoy Drilon took all of 17 years to fulfill a promise he made to his mom -- to buy her a household and lot.
Excitedly, Drilon, in his Facebook page, posted four photos of the house he promised his mom.
"Before I joined Pinoy Dream Academy, I promised my Mama that in case I won, I would give her the house she deserves," Drilon wrote in his caption.
But it wasn't easily fulfilled as it took him all of 17 years before he gave his mom a brand new home.
"It's heartwarming not because of the house, but I was able to fulfill one of my promises," he added.
With this, he expressed gratitude to the Lord and to the two engineers who help him build his house.