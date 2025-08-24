With grace and growth, Ilagan marks 13th cityhood anniversary

Every year, the city government of Ilagan, the capital of the province of Isabela designated as the “Corn Capital of the Philippines, celebrates two major events — the Mammangi Festival in May and the cityhood anniversary in August. While the festival highlighting its corn agriculture was did not push through this year because of the general election, the 13th cityhood anniversary was celebrated with fervor and a teeming slate of events from 9 to 11 August, presided over by Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie L. Diaz and city officials.
Adding sparkle to the celebration is coronation night of Binibining Ilagan 2025, a highlight that aims to showcase the grace, intelligence, and values of the Ilagueña, hoping to reflect the spirit of the city itself — confident, forward-looking, and rooted in its traditions.
In the Philippines, beauty pageants are more important part of some celebrations and they are becoming grander each year. In Ilagan, the Binibining Ilagan tradition has become a much anticipated spectacle in recent years under the helm of Nilo Agustin, who also serves as the director of the Mammangi Festival as well as the Bambanti Festival of the Isabela.
The coronation night was held on 9 August at the newly opened Capital Arena, with Mister World 2012 first runner-up Andrew Wolff and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amerlinckx serving as hosts.
Nineteen contestants participated in the tilt: Marjorie Tuppil Cabaccan from San Ignacio; Christine Mae M. Navarro from Alinguigan 2nd; Erica Galiza Furigay from Cabannungan 2nd; Caryl Franchette C. Leaño from San Vicente; Rhianne Kylie Pascual from San Vicente; Bea Bianca B. Cabalonga from Fugu; Mariella Mirasol Lourdes A. Tyrrell from Santa lsabel Sur; Gracielle Perez from Malalam; Nicole T. Barbero from Santa Victoria; Edita Mabini Cabrera from Naguilian Norte; Ferdilyn B. Vea from Aggassian; Elijah Layno Bayucan from Cabannungan 1st; Sharah Mayne Mendieta from Marana 3rd; Heart Angel R. Lara from Alibagu; Jessica Taccad from Aggassian; Leslie Taguinod from San Vicente; Gemalyn Feria Raquel from Santa Victoria; Precious Diane B. Alvarez from Cadu; and Nicole B. Osias from Cabisera 10.
They underwent preliminary competitions as well as competitions in Farmer’s Creative Attire, evening gown, swimsuit and question-and-answer during the coronation night. Their number was trimmed down to the top 10 — Mendieta, Leaño, Barbero, Raquel, Cabalonga, Alvarez, Navarro, Osias, Lara and Tyrrell.
Tyrrell, Lara, Alvarez, Leaño and Barbero advanced to the final five, and answered one same question: “In a world that celebrates beauty, how would you convince people to value character over appearance?”
At the conclusion of the pageant, Tyrrell bagged the Binibining Ilagan 2025 title. During the final question-and-answer portion, the 21-year-old Nursing graduate of Lorma Colleges responded, “I would convince people to value character over appearance by telling them that authenticity is very important. Because as long as you stay true to yourself, with whatever struggles you have, as long as deep inside, you’re showing to everyone your true self, you can overcome anything. Thank you.”
Tyrrell also bagged many special awards including Best in Casual Wear and Best in Farmer’s Creative Costume. Aside from cash and other prizes, she also won the right to represent the city at the Queen Isabela pageant.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Barbero, a Nursing graduate of University Of La Salette Santiago currently working at Villaroman Hospital, who won the Best in Evening Gown award, clinched the title of Binibining Ilagan Turismo, Kultura at Sining 2025, and 19-year-old Lara, also a Nursing graduate from Isabela State University’s Ilagan Campus was declared Binibining Ilagan Agrikultura.
Alvarez was declared second runner-up, while Leaño first runner up. Those who won special awards were Navarro (Best in Swimwear), Vea (Binibining Photogenic), Cabaccan (Binibini Congeniality), and Kennedy Jhon Gasper, the designer from Mendieta (Best Designer for Farmer’s Creative Attire).
The panel of judges were composed of Joanne Golong-Gomez, commercial director of Condrad Hotel Manila; Joanne Maranan, Provincial Tourism Officer of Isabela; Vic Barba, Grand Prix Dressage judge and fashion designer; Troy Alexander Miano, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Cagayan Valley; Mr. Supranational 2025 third runner-up Kenneth Vincent Cabungcal; entrepreneur Shella Marie Tan; Mary Ann Arcega-Dy, wife of House Deputy Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III; Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Ann Manalo; and fashion designer Albert Andrada.
The beauty pageant was one of several activities involving the youth. Another was held the following day, the 6th JLD Cheer Dance Competition, also at the Capital Arena. Seventeen contingents of students joined the high-energy contest. Perennial winner, Isabela National High School Pep Dance Squad, again emerged as champion
The city’s students also showed their creativity in another way, enlivening the City of Ilagan Promenade Avenue through “Likhang Sining sa Daan,” a chalk art competition.
Other anniversary events included a tiendesitas/banchetto around the Capital Arena area, a motor drag race, a job fair, an airsoft competition, a motor show, a push bike fun race, basketball exhibition game between the homegrown team and a team of celebrities, livelihood skills trainings, ceremonial distribution of fertilizers, gill nets and large cattle to farmers and fisherfolks, an awarding ceremony for outstanding Ilagueños and taxpayers, Outstanding Ilagueño Women ceremony, and a Thanksgiving Mass. The celebration concluded with a concert featuring Parokya ni Edgar.