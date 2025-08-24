With grace and growth, Ilagan marks 13th cityhood anniversary

Adding sparkle to the celebration is coronation night of Binibining Ilagan 2025, a highlight that aims to showcase the grace, intelligence, and values of the Ilagueña, hoping to reflect the spirit of the city itself — confident, forward-looking, and rooted in its traditions.

In the Philippines, beauty pageants are more important part of some celebrations and they are becoming grander each year. In Ilagan, the Binibining Ilagan tradition has become a much anticipated spectacle in recent years under the helm of Nilo Agustin, who also serves as the director of the Mammangi Festival as well as the Bambanti Festival of the Isabela.

The coronation night was held on 9 August at the newly opened Capital Arena, with Mister World 2012 first runner-up Andrew Wolff and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amerlinckx serving as hosts.

Nineteen contestants participated in the tilt: Marjorie Tuppil Cabaccan from San Ignacio; Christine Mae M. Navarro from Alinguigan 2nd; Erica Galiza Furigay from Cabannungan 2nd; Caryl Franchette C. Leaño from San Vicente; Rhianne Kylie Pascual from San Vicente; Bea Bianca B. Cabalonga from Fugu; Mariella Mirasol Lourdes A. Tyrrell from Santa lsabel Sur; Gracielle Perez from Malalam; Nicole T. Barbero from Santa Victoria; Edita Mabini Cabrera from Naguilian Norte; Ferdilyn B. Vea from Aggassian; Elijah Layno Bayucan from Cabannungan 1st; Sharah Mayne Mendieta from Marana 3rd; Heart Angel R. Lara from Alibagu; Jessica Taccad from Aggassian; Leslie Taguinod from San Vicente; Gemalyn Feria Raquel from Santa Victoria; Precious Diane B. Alvarez from Cadu; and Nicole B. Osias from Cabisera 10.

They underwent preliminary competitions as well as competitions in Farmer’s Creative Attire, evening gown, swimsuit and question-and-answer during the coronation night. Their number was trimmed down to the top 10 — Mendieta, Leaño, Barbero, Raquel, Cabalonga, Alvarez, Navarro, Osias, Lara and Tyrrell.