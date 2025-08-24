USC claims podium finish

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu --- University of San Carlos came back from a set down to beat University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 and secure a podium finish in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Sunday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

Fueled by school pride, the Lady Warriors rebounded from a shaky start to stamp their class over archrival Lady Panthers in a thrilling rematch of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 championship.

“Siguro ‘yung eagerness ng mga girls na lang, yung eagerness nila noong second set, tumaas. Noong first set, nag-a-adjust pa eh,” said Lady Warriors head coach Grace Antigua.

USC, which shocked Ateneo de Manila University in a grueling five-set battle last Saturday, finished the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea with a 2-1 win-loss record.

The reigning CESAFI champion can end up with a second place finish if unbeaten Adamson University wins over the Blue Eagles in their match, still being played as of press time.

“Malaking bagay talaga, and thankful kami na nagpunta rito yung Shakey’s Super League. Kasi ito yung parang preliminary game namin before Cesafi,” added Antigua, who was a part of the national team that won gold in the 1981, 1985 and 1987 Southeast Asian Games.

Ghanna Suan led the Lady Warriors’ balanced scoring with 14 points anchored on 13 attacks. Middle blocker Angel Galinato had 11 markers while Juliane Yu got all of her 10 points from kills including USC’s last two points of the match.