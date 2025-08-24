The 5-minute EV dream and the Philippine reality

An electric car that goes from nearly empty to road-ready in just five minutes sounds less like charging and more like science fiction.

In China, this is not a fantasy. According to The New York Times, Chinese automakers like BYD have developed battery and charging technology capable of adding about 250 miles (around 400 kilometers) of range in just five minutes. Meanwhile, in the US, drivers are still waiting half an hour or more to charge, and experts say true five-minute charging will not arrive there anytime soon.

You might be asking, “Why does this matter to us when some of us are still figuring out if EVs can handle floods?” The answer is simple. China controls over 70 percent of the global EV market, and the cars reaching Philippine shores are mostly from Chinese brands, BYD, Omoda, Jaecoo, MG, Li Auto and Hongqi. If China is a generation ahead in fast-charging technology, it’s only a matter of time before these features reach us.

And when they do, it could change everything. The number one hesitation for Filipinos considering EVs is convenience. Nobody wants to sit in a parking lot for hours waiting for a full charge. Five-minute charging could wipe out “range anxiety” and give drivers the same confidence they have with gasoline.

China can build megawatt charging stations because the government treats them like crucial infrastructure, on the same level as highways. They tie directly into the power grid to make the rollout fast and efficient.

In the Philippines, rolling out even ordinary charging stations is slow. Connecting them to the grid can take some time. Imagine introducing megawatt chargers here. One flash charge might knock out power to half the neighborhood. Some communities already trip their circuit breakers during the Christmas lights season. It is hard to imagine adding cars sucking down electricity like giant cellphones.