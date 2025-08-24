Rolling home

Li Auto is rolling into the Philippines with three models that lean hard into making family travel feel easy and memorable. The lineup includes the L7, L9, and the MEGA, each built with range, comfort, and entertainment in mind for long drives with kids, grandparents, and everyone in between.

The L7 is the five-seater for families who want space without going huge. It uses a dual motor 4WD setup and is rated for very long trips on a single fill and charge. The spec sheet says up to 1,421 kilometers, which means fewer stops and more time covering ground. The L7 feels like a small lounge, with a warmer or refrigerator for snacks, a second row screen to keep passengers busy, and a solid audio system for playlists and podcasts. It also offers intelligent parking and a Vehicle to Load function, so you can power small devices at camp or by the beach.

If you need more seats, the L9 steps in with three rows and room for six. It pairs comfort with driver assistance tech for long days behind the wheel. The brand’s Pilot Assistance system works with high-resolution cameras, and the Ultra variant adds LiDAR for an extra layer of awareness. It is the kind of spec list that helps on dark provincial roads or unfamiliar highways. The cabin is cozy, with soft seats, an in-car entertainment setup, and even a double air mattress for quick rest stops on family trips.

Then there is the MEGA, which takes the everyday MPV and turns it into a rolling living room. It has a rated pure electric range of up to 710 kilometers, plus an air suspension the brand calls Magic Carpet. The goal is simple. Smooth the ride and keep passengers relaxed, even when the pavement gets rough. The inside can switch from travel mode to movie night without much fuss, with heated and massaging seats and a powerful 2,160-watt audio system. There is also flexible storage for strollers, sports gear, or groceries from a big run.

Across the three models, the theme is consistent. Give families a car that is safe, quiet and easy to live with, then add features that make the journey feel like part of the fun. That includes long-range numbers, quick comfort touches, and tech that simplifies parking and driving. It is a straightforward promise from the brand’s local team. Every journey should feel like a small adventure.

Li Auto is a newcomer to many Filipino buyers, but it arrives with strong credentials in China’s new energy vehicle space. The company designs, builds and sells premium smart EVs and has built a reputation around family-focused products and services. In the Philippines, HomeAuto Inc. serves as the local dealer and is pitching the lineup as premium five to six-seat SUVs and MPVs that blend long-range efficiency with advanced tech.

If your weekend plans include a quick La Union run or a long haul holiday with kids and grandparents in tow, these models try to remove the usual stress points. Pack the snacks, queue the movie, and hit the road. The cars will handle the rest.

For more on Li Auto Philippines, visit the brand’s official site at www.liauto.ph.