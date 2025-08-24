Lighting up for language, regional solidarity and legacy of heroism

In recent years, the façade of Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) iconic main building has become a way of expressing solidarity with national and international celebrations.

The country’s premier cultural institution is once again lighting up its façade, this time in celebration of three significant commemorations in August: Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa (National Language Month), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Month, and National Heroes Day, which falls on 25 August.

More than a visual spectacle, the façade lighting has become a recent CCP tradition, marking important national events and milestones with color and meaning. From the anniversary of the declaration of Philippines independence Day to LGBTIQ+ Pride Month, and now this August’s triple observance, the CCP uses light to tell stories, honor heritage and connect with the public.

Each evening, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (except Mondays), the building’s stark Brutalist architecture is transformed into a vibrant canvas with colors drawn from the Philippine and ASEAN flags — red, yellow, white and blue — symbolizing unity, pride and shared identity. The striking display also features the word “wika” in Old Tagalog abugida or Baybayin, highlighting the distinctiveness of the Filipino writing system and the enduring importance of the national language.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these important occasions by lighting up the CCP façade. This is our way of honoring the Filipino language, fostering greater understanding and collaboration within the ASEAN community, and paying tribute to the heroes who have shaped our nation,” said CCP president Kaye Tinga.

The installation was a collaborative effort of the CCP Technical Team, using ETC lights (50 and 36 degrees). It was conceptualized by Jericho A. Pagana and executed by Shantie de Roca, together with the CCP Gobo Team composed of Mary Grace Budol and Lucio Tapiru.

Running until 31 August, the CCP light show continues the institution’s commitment to celebrate culture and history in ways that are accessible to all — whether inside the theater or outside, where the city itself becomes part of the audience.