Letran crushes winless Mapua

Letran College survived a tight second set to complete a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 sweep of winless Mapua University, securing its second straight victory in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Sunday morning at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila.

Riding the momentum of their hard-fought five-set triumph over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta System the day before, the Lady Knights once again leaned on the trio of Judiel Nitura, Sheena Sarie, and Gia Maquilang to climb to solo fourth place in the eight-team tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Nitura led the charge with 16 points off 13 attacks and two blocks, while Sarie stepped up with 15 points on 13 attacks and added 10 excellent receptions.

Their efforts propelled Letran to an even 2-2 record heading into a crucial clash with unbeaten Adamson University on Wednesday at the same venue.

“We played very well today. I told the girls we needed to finish this game in three sets, and they delivered. Yesterday was a tough five-setter, but today we were much smoother,” Lady Knights head coach Aleksi Lähteenmäki said.

“We just need to continue building our own game. Keep our serves and passes consistent, and we can challenge the stronger teams.”

Mapua showed signs of life in the third set, briefly taking an 11-9 lead behind a Nicole Ong quick attack and a Freighanne Garcia block. But Letran answered with a decisive 10-3 run, highlighted by back-to-back hits from Sarie, Nitura, and Maquilang, to seize a 19-14 cushion.

That surge proved enough to close out the match. A Nitura service ace and consecutive quick attacks from Jade Isar sealed Letran’s perfect weekend in just 75 minutes.

Mapua also had its moments in the second frame, rallying from three points down to tie the set at 21-all. However, the Lady Knights stayed composed, pulling off a set-clinching 4-2 run capped by a Nitura crosscourt hit and a Maquilang ace to move two sets ahead.

Maquilang finished with 13 points and 10 excellent digs, while Natalie Esteller orchestrated the offense with 18 excellent sets and chipped in five points.