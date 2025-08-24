GMA dominates with big wins at the 37th PMPC Star Awards

The 37th PMPC Star Awards for Television lit up the VS Hotel Convention Center in Quezon City on 24 August 2025, honoring the best and brightest of Philippine TV. Presented by BingoPlus, the event highlighted outstanding programs and personalities while also paying tribute to industry pillars.
Dominating this year’s winners’ circle was GMA Network, which took home the Best TV Station award along with major honors for its flagship programs. Maria Clara at Ibarra was hailed Best Primetime TV Series, while Abot Kamay ang Pangarap won Best Daytime Drama Series. The long-running Magpakailanman and Pepito Manaloto also clinched Best Drama Anthology and Best Comedy Show, respectively.
In the drama acting categories, Joshua Garcia emerged as Best Drama Actor for Unbreak My Heart, while Rhian Ramos was named Best Drama Actress for her performance in Royal Blood. Supporting honors went to Elijah Canlas (Senior High) and Cherry Pie Picache (FPJ’s Batang Quiapo).
For their moving portrayals in single-episode performances, Alden Richards (Magpakailanman: The Cantillana Family Story) and Rochelle Pangilinan (Magpakailanman: The Abused Teacher) were awarded Best Single Performance by an Actor and Actress, respectively.
It’s Showtime bagged Best Variety Show, with Kim Chiu earning Best Female TV Host and Robi Domingo scoring his first Best Male TV Host trophy (tying with Paolo Ballesteros of E.A.T.).
The comedy category also celebrated familiar faces, with Paolo Contis (Bubble Gang) and Chariz Solomon (Bubble Gang) winning Best Comedy Actor and Actress.
Veteran personalities likewise stood tall: Korina Sanchez took home Best Magazine Show Host, Boy Abunda scored dual victories as Best Celebrity Talk Show Host (Fast Talk with Boy Abunda) and Best Public Affairs Program Host (Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda), while Kara David had a triple win with Pinas Sarap and I-Witness.
The night also celebrated fresh faces: John Clifford (Pepito Manaloto) was named Best New Male TV Personality, while Gela Atayde (Senior High) bagged Best New Female TV Personality. Meanwhile, teen sensations Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz won the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year award.
Special red-carpet awards went to Joshua Garcia and Rochelle Pangilinan as Male and Female Celebrities of the Night, while Garcia and Ramos were also hailed as Faces of the Night.
PMPC President Mell T. Navarro reflected on the significance of the ceremony: “The Star Awards is not just a tradition; it has become an integral part of the culture of the industry we belong to. For the 37th edition, we proudly celebrate all the nominees and winners.”
With performances from Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza, Christian Bautista, and Jed Madela, the evening balanced glamour with heartfelt tributes, reaffirming the Star Awards’ role as one of Philippine television’s most enduring and respected institutions.
Children’s & Youth Categories
• Best Children’s Show: Talents Academy (IBC 13)
• Best Children’s Show Hosts: Cast of Talents Academy (IBC 13)
• Best Child Performer: Euwenn Mikael (The Write One, GMA 7)
Morning & Lifestyle
• Best Morning Show: Unang Hirit (GMA 7)
• Best Morning Show Hosts: Full Unang Hirit Team (GMA 7)
• Best Lifestyle/Travel Show: Pinas Sarap (GTV)
• Best Lifestyle/Travel Show Host: Kara David (Pinas Sarap, GTV)
Documentary & Public Affairs
• Best Documentary Program: The Atom Araullo Specials (GMA 7)
• Best Documentary Program Hosts: I-Witness Team (GMA 7)
• Best Public Service Program: Wish Ko Lang (GMA 7)
• Best Public Service Program Host: Edinel Calvario (Healing Galing, GTV)
• Best Public Affairs Program: Cayetano In Action With Boy Abunda (GMA 7)
• Best Public Affairs Program Hosts: Boy Abunda, Pia Cayetano, Allan Peter Cayetano
News & Current Affairs
• Best News Program: 24 Oras (GMA 7)
• Best Male Newscaster: Joee Guilas (PTV News Tonight, PTV 4)
• Best Female Newscaster: Karen Davila (TV Patrol, A2Z/All TV)
Magazine & Talk Shows
• Best Magazine Show: Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (GMA 7)
• Best Magazine Show Host: Korina Sanchez (Rated Korina)
• Best Celebrity Talk Show: Fast Talk With Boy Abunda (GMA 7)
• Best Celebrity Talk Show Host: Boy Abunda (GMA 7)
Game & Variety Shows
• Best Game Show: Emojination (TV5)
• Best Game Show Host: Dingdong Dantes (Family Feud, GMA 7)
• Best Variety Show: It’s Showtime (GTV/A2Z)
• Best Male TV Host: Paolo Ballesteros (E.A.T., TV5) & Robi Domingo (ASAP Natin ’To) [Tie]
• Best Female TV Host: Kim Chiu (It’s Showtime, GTV/TV5)
Comedy & Entertainment
• Best Comedy Show: Pepito Manaloto (GMA 7)
• Best Comedy Actor: Paolo Contis (Bubble Gang, GMA 7)
• Best Comedy Actress: Chariz Solomon (Bubble Gang, GMA 7)
Drama & Acting Awards
• Best Daytime Drama Series: Abot Kamay ang Pangarap (GMA 7)
• Best Primetime TV Series: Maria Clara at Ibarra (GMA 7)
• Best Mini-Series: Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis (GMA 7)
• Best Drama Anthology: Magpakailanman (GMA 7)
• Best Drama Actor: Joshua Garcia (Unbreak My Heart, GMA 7)
• Best Drama Actress: Rhian Ramos (Royal Blood, GMA 7)
• Best Drama Supporting Actor: Elijah Canlas (Senior High)
• Best Drama Supporting Actress: Cherry Pie Picache (FPJ’s Batang Quiapo)
• Best Single Performance by an Actor: Alden Richards (Magpakailanman, GMA 7)
• Best Single Performance by an Actress: Rochelle Pangilinan (Magpakailanman, GMA 7)
Breakthrough & Tandem
• Best New Male TV Personality: John Clifford (Pepito Manaloto, GMA 7)
• Best New Female TV Personality: Gela Atayde (Senior High)
• German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year: Seth Fedelin & Francine Diaz
Network Award
• Best TV Station: GMA 7
Red Carpet Awards
• Male & Female Celebrity of the Night: Joshua Garcia & Rochelle Pangilinan
• Faces of the Night: Joshua Garcia & Rhian Ramos