GMA dominates with big wins at the 37th PMPC Star Awards

The 37th PMPC Star Awards for Television lit up the VS Hotel Convention Center in Quezon City on 24 August 2025, honoring the best and brightest of Philippine TV. Presented by BingoPlus, the event highlighted outstanding programs and personalities while also paying tribute to industry pillars.

Big winners of the night

Dominating this year’s winners’ circle was GMA Network, which took home the Best TV Station award along with major honors for its flagship programs. Maria Clara at Ibarra was hailed Best Primetime TV Series, while Abot Kamay ang Pangarap won Best Daytime Drama Series. The long-running Magpakailanman and Pepito Manaloto also clinched Best Drama Anthology and Best Comedy Show, respectively.

In the drama acting categories, Joshua Garcia emerged as Best Drama Actor for Unbreak My Heart, while Rhian Ramos was named Best Drama Actress for her performance in Royal Blood. Supporting honors went to Elijah Canlas (Senior High) and Cherry Pie Picache (FPJ’s Batang Quiapo).

For their moving portrayals in single-episode performances, Alden Richards (Magpakailanman: The Cantillana Family Story) and Rochelle Pangilinan (Magpakailanman: The Abused Teacher) were awarded Best Single Performance by an Actor and Actress, respectively.

It’s Showtime bagged Best Variety Show, with Kim Chiu earning Best Female TV Host and Robi Domingo scoring his first Best Male TV Host trophy (tying with Paolo Ballesteros of E.A.T.).

The comedy category also celebrated familiar faces, with Paolo Contis (Bubble Gang) and Chariz Solomon (Bubble Gang) winning Best Comedy Actor and Actress.

Veteran personalities likewise stood tall: Korina Sanchez took home Best Magazine Show Host, Boy Abunda scored dual victories as Best Celebrity Talk Show Host (Fast Talk with Boy Abunda) and Best Public Affairs Program Host (Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda), while Kara David had a triple win with Pinas Sarap and I-Witness.

Rising stars and red carpet highlights

The night also celebrated fresh faces: John Clifford (Pepito Manaloto) was named Best New Male TV Personality, while Gela Atayde (Senior High) bagged Best New Female TV Personality. Meanwhile, teen sensations Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz won the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year award.

Special red-carpet awards went to Joshua Garcia and Rochelle Pangilinan as Male and Female Celebrities of the Night, while Garcia and Ramos were also hailed as Faces of the Night.

A celebration of excellence

PMPC President Mell T. Navarro reflected on the significance of the ceremony: “The Star Awards is not just a tradition; it has become an integral part of the culture of the industry we belong to. For the 37th edition, we proudly celebrate all the nominees and winners.”

With performances from Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza, Christian Bautista, and Jed Madela, the evening balanced glamour with heartfelt tributes, reaffirming the Star Awards’ role as one of Philippine television’s most enduring and respected institutions.