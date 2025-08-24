Stars shine bright at the 73rd FAMAS Awards

Kathryn Bernardo’s box-office brilliance

The night wouldn’t be complete without honoring the industry’s box-office queen. Kathryn Bernardo received the Bida sa Takilya Award, cementing her position as the country’s most bankable star. From record-breaking films to sold-out premieres, Kathryn continues to captivate audiences and carry the banner of mainstream success.

Vilma Santos and the legacy of excellence

The room erupted as Vilma Santos, the Star for All Seasons, accepted the FAMAS Circle of Excellence Award. The honor paid tribute not just to her legendary career, but to the countless roles that defined generations of Filipino filmgoers. Her presence was a reminder of how the past, present, and future of cinema remain connected by stars who inspire.

The next generation: Atasha and Andres Muhlach

The Muhlach twins — Atasha and Andres — proudly received the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award, signaling the arrival of the next wave of screen royalty. Children of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, the pair are seen as heirs to a family legacy steeped in showbiz history, already making their mark in the entertainment world.