Stars shine bright at the 73rd FAMAS Awards

The Manila Hotel sparkled with star power as the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards celebrated the country’s finest in cinema. Beyond the golden trophies, it was the actors and actresses who took center stage — each win telling a story of artistry, resilience and triumph.
Vice Ganda, Arjo Atayde share the spotlight
Comedy and grit collided in one of the night’s most talked-about moments when Vice Ganda (And the Breadwinner Is…) and Arjo Atayde (Topakk) both walked away as Best Actor.
Vice, known as the “Unkabogable Star,” broke boundaries once again, proving that beyond the punchlines lies a performer capable of depth and heart.
Arjo, meanwhile, added another feather to his cap, his intense portrayal in Topakk showing why he has become one of his generation’s most versatile leading men.
Marian Rivera’s FAMAS Crown
The spotlight glowed warmly on Marian Rivera, who earned Best Actress for Balota. It was a defining moment for the primetime queen as her performance was hailed one of the year’s most riveting. With grace and humility, Marian reminded the industry why she continues to reign as one of Philippine cinema’s most beloved stars.
Nadine Lustre, Jeric Raval steal the scene
The supporting categories were just as star-studded. Nadine Lustre, already a multi-awarded actress, added another trophy to her collection with Uninvited. Her win reinforced her reputation as a fearless artist who thrives in bold, unconventional roles. Meanwhile, action icon Jeric Raval surprised audiences with a powerful and moving performance in Mamay, earning him the Best Supporting Actor award and a well-deserved standing ovation.
Kathryn Bernardo’s box-office brilliance
The night wouldn’t be complete without honoring the industry’s box-office queen. Kathryn Bernardo received the Bida sa Takilya Award, cementing her position as the country’s most bankable star. From record-breaking films to sold-out premieres, Kathryn continues to captivate audiences and carry the banner of mainstream success.
Vilma Santos and the legacy of excellence
The room erupted as Vilma Santos, the Star for All Seasons, accepted the FAMAS Circle of Excellence Award. The honor paid tribute not just to her legendary career, but to the countless roles that defined generations of Filipino filmgoers. Her presence was a reminder of how the past, present, and future of cinema remain connected by stars who inspire.
The next generation: Atasha and Andres Muhlach
The Muhlach twins — Atasha and Andres — proudly received the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award, signaling the arrival of the next wave of screen royalty. Children of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, the pair are seen as heirs to a family legacy steeped in showbiz history, already making their mark in the entertainment world.
Night of stars, stories
From Vice Ganda’s “unkabogable” win to Marian Rivera’s heartfelt triumph, from Nadine Lustre’s fearless artistry to Kathryn Bernardo’s box-office reign, the 73rd FAMAS Awards was more than a ceremony — it was a constellation of stars shining their brightest. Together with icons like Vilma Santos and promising newcomers like the Muhlach twins, the night proved that Filipino cinema’s greatest strength lies in its stars, past and present.