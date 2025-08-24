DHSUD steps up efforts to protect homebuyers

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Sunday said it is now strengthening its efforts to better protect homebuyers as part of its mandate to look after the welfare of all housing stakeholders.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling instructed Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, head of the DHSUD Zero Backlog Program, to implement measures to immediately resolve issues and concerns being raised by homebuyers before various offices of the DHSUD.

"Alinsunod sa utos ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. para sa mabilis at malinis na serbisyo, papaigtingin pa natin ang ating kampanya para tulungang lutasin ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng ating mga homebuyers sa lalong madaling panahon," Secretary Aliling said.

"Our homebuyers deserve peace of mind in acquiring real estate properties, it is our duty, the DHSUD's mandate to ensure their protection," he added.

POSITIVE YIELDS

Upon his assumption last May, Secretary Aliling launched the DHSUD's Zero Backlog Program as part of the Department's 8-Point Agenda in line with President Marcos Jr.'s Bagong Pilipinas brand of efficient and transparent governance.

Of the 3,100 actionable items—which included transactions dating back to 2020—the backlog stood at only 82 issues as of last Friday, and the DHSUD is on track to resolve all within the next few days.

Secretary Aliling also transformed President Marcos Jr.'s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, now Expanded 4PH, into a people-centric program—introducing horizontal or subdivision-type developments and rental and incremental housing modalities. He also revived and enhanced the community mortgage program, drawing massive support from the private sector, including urban poor groups.

At least 42 private developers subsequently committed more than 250,000 housing units under Expanded 4PH.

In shifting focus to homebuyers' concerns, Undersecretary Paquiz urged the public, particularly buyers of real estate properties, to file formal complaints against erring developers.

"By filing official complaints, we can properly assist you and extend more efficient services. Kailangan po natin magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang aming pagse-serbisyo sa taumbayan," Undersecretary Paquiz said.

As part of its efforts to protect homebuyers, the DHSUD is intensifying its information and education campaign to guide the public in transacting for real estate properties. It has launched the DREAM Tips, which enumerate the necessary documents and requirements that establish the legality of a real estate project—like the Certificate of Registration and License to Sell (CR-LS), among others.

DREAM stands for: