Customizing a risk framework: Aligning perspectives for effective execution

Risk is a constant element in business, but how organizations define, measure, and respond to it often varies widely. A one-size-fits-all approach to Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) rarely works because each company faces a unique set of circumstances shaped by its industry, markets, structure and culture. For a risk framework to be effective, it must be customized to reflect the company’s specific realities, while also unifying diverse perspectives across departments into a coherent whole.

In many organizations, risk is viewed differently depending on where one sits. Finance may interpret risk through cash flow, credit and capital adequacy. Operations may focus on supply chain disruptions, quality issues, or health and safety. Information technology highlights cybersecurity and data privacy threats. Marketing might see reputational risks in brand management or customer dissatisfaction. Human resources considers talent attrition and workforce morale.

Each department’s lens is valid, but when these interpretations are left fragmented, the organization misses the opportunity to see risk in its totality and align responses to its strategic objectives.

This is where the importance of customizing a risk framework comes in. Rather than imposing a rigid template, leadership should design a framework that integrates these departmental perspectives into a single risk universe.

A risk universe is essentially the comprehensive map of all the risks the company faces, categorized and prioritized. It is the foundation on which a tailored ERM program is built, ensuring that the most pressing threats and opportunities are addressed in line with strategy.

Creating this shared risk universe requires both structure and collaboration. A practical and powerful approach is to conduct a risk workshop that engages top managers from across the organization. To make the workshop productive, a well-designed pre-work assignment should be distributed in advance. Managers are asked to identify and document the key risks they see from their departmental vantage point. This exercise not only brings individual insights to the table but also encourages managers to reflect more deeply on their risk exposures before engaging in dialogue with their peers.

During the workshop, these departmental inputs are consolidated, discussed, and challenged. Facilitated conversations help uncover overlaps, differences in interpretation, and hidden interdependencies among risks. For instance, IT’s concerns about system downtime may be directly linked to operations’ worries about production delays. HR’s challenge of attracting digital talent may be tied to marketing’s risk of lagging behind in customer analytics. By surfacing these interconnections, the company can begin to see risk as an enterprise-wide issue rather than isolated silos.

The workshop process also builds ownership and accountability. Managers who are part of defining the risk universe are more likely to support the framework that emerges. This collective effort creates a culture where risk is no longer viewed as a burden managed only by compliance or audit but as a shared responsibility tied to performance.

Once the risk universe has been established, the next step is to define the company’s priorities and risk appetite. Risk appetite is the degree of uncertainty or exposure the organization is willing to accept in pursuit of its objectives. A customized framework ensures that this appetite is grounded in actual business realities, not generic standards. For example, a company in a high-growth industry may accept higher market risks for innovation, but remain conservative on regulatory and reputational matters.

The identified risks and the organization’s appetite then cascade into three critical domains:

Strategic Plan — Risks are considered in setting goals, growth initiatives, and long-term direction. Strategy becomes more resilient when potential threats and uncertainties are factored into its design.

Budgeting and Resource Allocation — Risk prioritization informs where financial and human resources are directed. High-impact risks may demand investments in controls, insurance, or capacity-building, while low-impact risks are managed proportionately.

Board-Level Policies through the Risk Committee — At the highest governance level, the Board, through its Risk Committee, uses the customized framework to guide oversight. This ensures that risk discussions are embedded in decision-making, mergers and acquisitions, major projects, and sustainability initiatives.

Ultimately, the strength of a customized risk framework lies in its ability to transform scattered perspectives into a shared enterprise vision. It acknowledges the unique circumstances of the company, respects the insights of each department, and aligns them with strategic governance. By investing in pre-work, workshops, and inclusive processes, organizations not only identify risks but also build a culture of collaboration, foresight, and accountability.

In today’s volatile and interconnected world, risk cannot be managed in isolation. A customized framework provides the clarity and unity that organizations need to navigate uncertainty and secure long-term success.