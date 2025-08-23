SCUTTLEBUTT

Corruption’s center of gravity

The bicameral conference committee (bicam) is considered the vortex of the budget scandal and the flood control scam, which are interlinked through the insertions that are meant to be pork barrel funds.

In both issues, Senate President Chiz Escudero has addressed the allegations of his involvement in a taciturn way. A Congress insider said that maybe the Senate chief “just doesn’t want people to discover where the billions are flowing — or if he plans to insert again.”

Escudero admitted that one of his campaign donors, also a friend of his, secured major flood control projects in Bicol. With such an admission, the logical next question is how many more of his friends and donors got lucrative government contracts?

Sorsogon, Escudero’s province, received P52 billion worth of road projects in the 2025 budget. This was achieved through a P142.7 billion insertion.

A distinct character of the projects in the province is their being split into 912 separate projects involving construction, rehabilitation, slope protection and bypass roads, with 164 of these funded at exactly P100 million each.