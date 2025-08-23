Lady Falcons soar high, grab 2nd SSL win

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -- Adamson University hardly broke a sweat in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16, dismantling of University of Southern Philippines Foundation for a second straight win in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg Saturday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

Skipper Shaina Nitura picked up from where she left off from a rousing opening day outing with an equally scintillating 15-point performance for the still unbeaten Lady Falcons.

The Alas Pilipinas member filled the stats sheet with 12 kills, two aces and a kill block and had plenty of help, especially from the Adamson bench, which responded well to the challenge of head coach JP Yude following a hard-fought four-set win over University of San Carlos last Friday. The sophomore hitter finished with 28 points in the opener.

Abigail Segui added 13 markers while Lana Barrera and Frances Mordi scored seven each for the Lady Falcons.

“Ni-remind lang namin sila after ng game kahapon. Kaunting usap lang kami kung ano ‘yung nangyari. Good thing the response is very good for today’s game. Really thanked the Lord for how the players responded properly sa game na ito,” said Yude.

“Ni-remind ko sila na kaya nyo eh pero somehow there is fear, lack of confidence. Sabi ko kaya n’yo, kaya nilagay ko kayo dyan kasi may tiwala ako sa inyo na mag-perform kayo ng maayos.”