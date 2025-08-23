Greater love of God

This Sunday, we are reminded of the great and constant love of God, which He has always given to us without cease. God has always shown us consistent and patient love that endures even though we have often disobeyed and turned away from Him. God has been patient in reaching out to all of us with His most generous and compassionate kindness, giving us all His attention, showing us His mercy and forgiveness. While He chastises us for our sins, this is part of His effort to help us to be truly reconciled with Him, to be reunited wholly with Him.

God is our loving Father, our Creator, the One Who has loved us from the moment He created us, which He did out of His most wonderful love. That is why He has always made a lot of effort to reach out to us, always concerned about all of us. He has led us all under His patient and constant guidance, reaching out lovingly, at the same time guiding us with discipline, chastising us gently for our misbehavior and misdeeds. Yet, ultimately, He still loves us and His chastisements are meant for our own good.

This is how He constantly sends us all His help, His servants and messengers, and after sending us His Son, He sent to us the Holy Spirit, through Whom He has shown Wisdom and Guidance to all of us, the parts and members of His living Church, the members of His Body, of which Christ Himself is the Head.

All of us share in this relationship with God our Father through Christ, because He has shared in our humanity by being incarnate and born into this world, and just as He is the Son of God, therefore, by bringing all of us together as parts and members of His Church, Christ has made all of us to be God’s own adopted sons and daughters.

And this fact is something that is truly amazing to behold, as I imagine having God as our own Father! How much greater can this be?

□□□

For those who would like to work in the Philippine government but do not have eligibility, this is your chance to get either sub-professional or professional eligibility.

Starting the last quarter of the year, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) will make innovations. According to Attorney Marilyn Yap, the current CSC chairperson, they will implement a “continuing registration or application” system for those who want to become civil servants by taking and passing the eligibility examinations. This would eliminate the common dilemma faced by applicants for the Civil Service examinations, namely having to wait for their schedule.

□□□

Meanwhile, as of this writing, retired Justice Jaime Santiago is still the Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) until a replacement is named. Santiago, who was appointed NBI Director on 14 June 2024, tendered his “irrevocable resignation” on 15 August due to individuals who “incessantly” made moves to besmirch his reputation. Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the Department of Justice is considering Undersecretary Jesse Andres for acting NBI director, as he heads the DoJ’s law enforcement cluster.