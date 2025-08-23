Go files bill seeking Coast Guard modernization

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has filed a bill seeking to modernize the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), citing the need to strengthen maritime safety, boost national security, and improve disaster response.

Filed at the start of the 20th Congress, Senate Bill 682 proposes the creation of the “Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Act of 2025.” If enacted, the measure would establish a 10-year modernization program and a dedicated trust fund to provide the PCG with modern vessels, advanced equipment, upgraded facilities, and professional training for its personnel.

“The Philippines is composed of over 7,100 islands, with a vast and complex maritime territory spanning 18,000 kilometers of coastline. For years, the coastal areas have been integral to the livelihoods of various communities, serving as transportation hubs for trade and commerce,” Go said.

He noted that while Republic Act 9993, or the Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009, already mandates the agency to enforce maritime laws and safeguard life and property at sea, the PCG continues to face challenges due to outdated resources.

“Despite the Philippine Coast Guard’s responsiveness in fulfilling its duties, recent years have seen an increase in maritime accidents and incidents such as ship collisions, groundings, and oil spills. In the five years from 2015 to 2019, 4,467 maritime incidents were recorded within Philippine territorial waters, highlighting the need for modernization,” Go explained.

The senator said deficiencies include lack of modern vessels, aircraft, interoperable communications, trained personnel, and disaster response tools. The measure envisions the acquisition of mission-ready ships, deep-sea submersibles, updated navigation systems, drones, laboratories, and command facilities.

It also calls for professionalization of personnel through training, construction of hangars and night-capable navigation systems, and technology transfer agreements that would prioritize Filipino contractors and generate local jobs.

Funding will be sustained through the proposed Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Trust Fund, to be administered by the Department of Transportation. Sources of financing include annual appropriations, sale or lease of PCG properties, proceeds from excess equipment disposal, fines and penalties, and other lawful sources.

Go underscored the urgency of passing the bill following recent tensions in the West Philippine Sea. On 11 August, Chinese vessels reportedly endangered PCG ships near Scarborough Shoal during a humanitarian mission.

“Thus, the problems faced by the Philippine Coast Guard are significant and require action to be taken; there is a compelling need for the government to pass this bill modernizing the Coast Guard,” he said.

He added: “What is ours is ours. Hence, we should do our best to protect it by enhancing our maritime security. Proteksyunan at ipaglaban natin kung ano ang atin!”