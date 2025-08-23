Cacao output jumps 49% as Bicol stakes global claim

The cacao industry, centered in Naga City, Albay, is emerging as a high-growth segment of the agriculture sector, with output value surging by 49 percent last year to P1.78 billion, outpacing the overall crop sector’s 19 percent growth.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the strong performance reflects both rising global demand and improved farmgate prices, positioning Bicol as the country’s next big cacao hub. He made the statement at the first Bicol Cacao Congress and fourth Cacao Festival, where he urged industry players to capitalize on the region’s natural advantage in climate and soil conditions.

Globally, the cocoa bean market is valued at $14 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to $17 billion by 2030. Supply disruptions in Africa, which accounts for the bulk of world output, and stricter European rules on deforestation have pushed prices to unprecedented highs of over USD12,000 per ton last year — nearly quadruple the USD3,200 level just two years earlier.

Climate-resilient product

“These shifts open the door for naturally grown, climate-resilient cacao from the Philippines to gain ground,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Our targets are bold: higher yields, better incomes, and a stronger global footprint. But at the core is something deeper — empowering our farmers and inspiring the next generation.”

The DA’s Cacao Industry Roadmap, now being updated, focuses on scaling up production, improving fermentation and drying facilities, and expanding both domestic and export markets. Private sector investment is being courted to solidify the Philippines’ foothold in the global cacao trade.