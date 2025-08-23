Barros thrilled to visit Manila

Volleyball icon Leila Barros returns to Manila after 25 years as guest of honor at the final of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship on 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Barros, who captured the hearts of Filipino fans during the 2000 FIVB Grand Prix, expressed her excitement to reconnect with them. She confirmed her attendance via an Instagram post shortly after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced her return on Friday night.

“What a joy it will be to reconnect with these passionate volleyball fans,” Barros said. “See you soon!”

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I receive this very special invitation. Returning to the Philippines, where I have always been welcomed with such warmth, is incredibly exciting,” said Barros, now 53 and serving as a senator in Brazil.

“Being present at the finals of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship will be a great honor.”

The PNVF called the return of the three-time Olympian as a gift to millions of Filipino volleyball fans.

“She captured the hearts of many Filipinos during her 2000 visit. Now, Leila Barros returns not only to wow the fans but also to inspire them as a distinguished public role model. She is now an elected public official in Brazil,” the federation said in a statement.

“Every Filipino can’t wait to see her. Everyone is excited.”

Barros chairs the Sports Committee in the Brazilian Senate and has previously presided over the Environment Committee, led the Women’s Caucus, and served as Deputy Floor Leader for the Government.